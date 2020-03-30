As the nation fights to contain the global scourge, COVID-19, the Mike Adenuga Foundation (MAF), established by foremost entrepreneur, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., has boosted the effort with the sum of N1.5 billion.

MAF, on Monday, made a donation of N1 billion to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which is coordinating efforts to raise funds from corporate bodies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, and another N500 million to the Lagos State Government, which has recorded the majority of cases of the pandemic.

Mrs. Bella Disu, Globacom’s Executive Vice Chairman, presented the Lagos State Government cheque to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, while a representative of MAF presented the N1billion cheque for CBN to the apex bank’s Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The foundation stated that it was fully aware that the nation was indeed passing through very challenging times, with unprecedented impact on how people live, survive, stay in touch with each other and conduct their businesses. “We feel the pulse of our people, appreciate the pains of those who are sick or have lost loved ones and the anxiety of all of us compelled to live under the shadow of this dreaded pandemic”, it noted.