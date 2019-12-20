Tony Ogaga

Saxophone sensation, Mike Aremu has surely paid his dues and on Dec. 22, he will roll out the drums to celebrate in grand style his 20 years on stage. To date he has played alongside notable international artists like Kenny G, India Arie, Hugh Masakela, Najee, Bill Laurance, Kirk Franklin, Marvin Winans, Israel Houton, Mary Mary and Fred Harmond among a host of others. In this chat, he opens up on the journey so far among other interesting issues.

You are rolling out the drums to celebrate 20 years on stage. Can you tell us about it and what should your fans expect?

Yes, that is 20 years from my very first album. I signed my first record deal with Kennis Music in 1999. It has been 20 years of God’s goodness and kindness. I am celebrating because I am still very much in business, healthy and alive. We are having a show to commemorate my 20 years on stage on Dec. 22 at Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. My fans should expect to see the result of hard work and grace. They will experience great performances from my brother, Sammie Okposo, my wonderful sister, Tope Alabi, the energetic Tim Godfrey and the Queen of highlife music, Ibitayo Jeje, with a special appearance from Mr. Donald Duke, the former governor of Cross Rivers State and there will be other surprise performances as well.

How would you describe the last 20 years?

My journey so far talking about my life and my career has been amazing. No doubt, there have been ups and downs. Another amazing thing is, during my down moments, God came through which makes me thank Him for my obedience to His call. I remember anytime things seemed shaky I go back to God saying ‘you have called me, I must not fail.’ And He always came through for me. These days, you see many saxophone players giving credit to God and to me for being a trailblazer. Most successful Saxophone players you listen to today have been directly or indirectly influenced by my music. That has been the journey. I have gone all over the world with the band and it has been a wonderful experience. I remember in 2008, my band and I went on a four months European tour. It is something I can never forget. We bonded together and wrote so many songs. It was such a precious moment I will never forget. There were down moments but then the good thing about these moments is God allowed them for a purpose and today I realise why I went through those moments.

What has been your happiest moments and high points of your career?

There have been high moments like having a private dinner with the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom- Gordon Brown; performing 10 times at The Experience. One can say there are too many achievements through God. I marvel at how God has used me through my ministry. I have also met different artistes worldwide through this journey, people I wouldn’t have dreamt of. For example, hosting Kenny G, India Arie, Judith Sephuma, Yolanda Brown and many of our own Nigerian artists at my popular concert, Sax Appeal, arguably the biggest Jazz concert in Nigeria organised by me and my team. The brand Sax Appeal has seen me sell out big venues like Eko Hotels, Muson Centre and playing for captains of industry and that is such a thing of joy for me.

Did you believe you could become this big when you started?

I believed it was a calling and when God calls you, he equips you for success. So I could say I knew it I would be successful but I never knew it would be this massive.

How has your wife supported you over the years?

We haven’t been for that long but Omolara has been very supportive. The fact that she allows me to do what I do is enough. The sacrifices, advice, having to be alone a lot of times, having to cover up for me in many ways has gone a long way in making me who I am today. She is one person who will look into my eyes and be very real with me at the expense of the consequences. When she is behind me I feel like a giant, like a warrior conquering new territories. My wife has been my pillar.

How did you come into music?

I have been into music for as long as I can remember. I started from C&S Church in Minna, Niger State, with local drums like Akuba, bass drum and samba. Then I taught myself to play the trumpet and a bit of the guitar, keyboard, drums, bass and the talking drum. After about 11 years of majoring on the trumpet, I switched to the saxophone. I have stayed on the sax since then. Now I sing and I produce my own music from the scratch

What is happening to your annual jazz show, Sax Appeal and what is your take on the future of jazz?

Sax Appeal is on hold for now. We are re-strategising and restructuring. It is a capital intensive event. We need to sort out a funding model that works and would not put us in trouble. There are a lot of young musicians now really getting into it. The audience is also getting wider. Global access through the internet is really aiding this. I am dropping a gospel album entitled Songs of the Spirit this Sunday at my King Mike at 20 concert.

What is your advice for youngsters who want to take after you?

Remain focused. If I could do it 20 years ago without the internet; YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and all, you can do even much better