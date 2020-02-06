The Nigeria Basketball Federation has announced the appointment of Mike Brown as head coach of the senior men’s national team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Currently with the National Basketball Association franchise, Golden State Warriors as an associate head coach, Brown will lead the D’Tigers to Tokyo alongside, Alex Nwora and JP Bikerstaff as the federation is eyeing a successful campaign.

Announcing Brown’s appointment, NBBF President, Musa Kida said the decision was in consonance with the federation’s long-term project of turning the team into a global brand, while getting the best available resources.

“We know that the Olympics require the highest level of coaching and play, so we are trying to put our best foot forward and represent Nigerians the best way we can. In line with the Honourable Minister’s directive, where he challenged federations to aim for a podium finish, we want to see how far we can go.”

Kida announced that Brown’s role in the team is mutually beneficiary to everybody involved as he is expected to bring his years of expertise in coaching basketball around the world when he takes charge of the D’Tigers.

“We are glad that we have been able to seal this deal. This is a win-win situation for everybody involved. The team will have enough coaches (Brown, Bikerstaff and Nwora) to handle them, while the federation will focus on other things