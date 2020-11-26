Mike Tyson has told Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, that Tyson Fury is the people’s champion now.

The former undisputed heavyweight king joined Hearn for a discussion on his ‘No Passion No Point’ podcast this week and did not hold back with his honesty.

Hearn began: “I feel like it may be the first time in a long time that – I don’t think it can ever be like the real good old days – but competitive-wise at the moment there’s some great fighters in the heavyweight division.”

Tyson replied: “I think there’s a lot of great fighters in the heavyweight division.

“Anybody who say it’s a bad division is jealous, this is an exciting division.

“I’d like to see these guys fight each other over and over again. They’re exciting fighters.”

Hearn said: “If you look at you in your prime against Tyson Fury in his prime, he’s very, very awkward and very skillful as well. Difficult to get close to, difficult to get your shots off.

“When you look at the fight between AJ and Tyson Fury that’s really what he [AJ] has got to do, isn’t it? Get in on the inside and make it difficult for him?”

“Joshua’s a masterful puncher, but you can see his punches coming. He telegraphs his punches and that’s just a recipe for disaster if you’re fighting Tyson Fury.