Former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson, said the current world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, is yet to reach his potential

Mike Tyson established himself as one of the greatest heavyweights of all-time, as he became the youngest ever world champion at the ripe age of 20.

He, amongst the likes of Muhammad Ali and George Forman, is always compared to the heavyweights of this generation. However, Tyson recently provided the answer we were looking for on his latest YouTube live chat.

The former world champion was quizzed on his show ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson’ by his co-host Eben Britton, a former NFL star. Britton asked Tyson if he believed he could beat the heavyweights of today if they fought during his prime.

To nobody’s surprise, Tyson responded, “Yes! There’s no doubt.” Britton then asked a follow-up question which provided the juiciest response. The former NFL man asked Tyson which heavyweight would he be slightly worried to share a ring with and listed off the usual culprits such as Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jnr.

Tyson told Britton and his viewers that he believes Joshua would have provided him with the toughest competition.

The 53-year-old was fairly complimentary of AJ, but did point out that he believes that Joshua hasn’t realised his full potential yet.