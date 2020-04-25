Mike Tyson revealed he is planning a return to the boxing ring to raise money for charity in four-round exhibition fights.

The former heavyweight champion, who hasn’t fought in over 15 years, has been ‘hitting the mitts’ in a bid to regain some of the fitness levels and speed from his glory days.

‘I’ve been hitting the mitts for the last week. That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts,’ Tyson said on Instagram live.

‘I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

‘I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

‘Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf******