Mike Tyson is set to fight a great white shark to kick off the Discovery Channel’s annual Shark Week festivities.

The former heavyweight champion, who’s been dubbed ‘the baddest man on the planet’, will take on one of the world’s most dangerous animals for the ultimate showdown.

A teaser for the upcoming episode – aptly named Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef – saw Mike punching a surfboard, trying to blow up an inflatable dinghy and kicking a shark cage.

There’s currently no word on how Mike will compete against the shark or what exactly their interaction entails. But regardless of what happens, we’re sure this is going to be unmissable.

A Discovery statement said: “With famed ring announcer, Michael Buffer calling the shots, these two heavyweights will square off underwater, where Mike Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark … all in the name of research.”

The network also pointed out that no sharks were injured in the making of the episode.

“I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old,” Tyson added.

“I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.’