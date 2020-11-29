MIKE TYSON and Roy Jones Jr could face off in a rematch in Red Square in Moscow.

The pair – who had a combined age of 105 – fought last night at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in an eight-round exhibition.

Iron Mike, 54, weighed in LIGHTER than he did for his world title win as a 20-year-old in 1986 and said he will ‘come running’ at rival Jones Jr, 51.

But thanks to Jones Jr’s dual Russian and American citizenship, the pair could stage a sensational rematch in the East.

Jones Jr was granted citizenship by Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2015 to help facilitate travelling into the nation for fighting and business matters.

The US-born pound-for-pound star lends his name to a number of boxing schools in the country.

And now Jones Jr’s Russian manager and business partner Zolt Barna teased a Red Square reunion for the fighting veterans.

Barna told RT Sport: “It could happen, it could happen. Anything can happen. That would be sweet.