The Super Eagles players returned to Abuja this morning with not less than 12 of them heading back to their various bases abroad.

The Federal Government had chartered a plane to bring the team to Abuja as earlier promised by the government delegation led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan. The aircraft left the Cairo International Airport yesterday evening without 12 of the players (including captain John Obi Mikel) who decided to head straight to their various destinations in Europe.

Two of the players, striker Odion Ighalo and defender Leon Balogun left immediately after the match, while Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, led the pack of others who left the Le Meridien Hotel camp early yesterday morning.

Mikel was seen at the early hours of yesterday clutching his luggage as he climbed the elevator from the hotel directly linked to the departure wing of the airport, while his aides wheeled his other bags behind him.

When Mikel was accosted by some Nigerian journalists, who had besieged the hotel for interviews, he promised to join them in few minutes only to sneak out of the hotel to the departure hall of the airport.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo, who had been with his family, also left with them in the same manner, while it was also gathered that Ahmed Musa departed to his Saudi Arabia base yesterday morning.

Other players said to have left the hotel for their repsective bases, according to a camp source, are Ola Aina, Samuel Kalu, Jamilu Collins, Oghenekaro Etebo, Henry Onyekuru and John Ogu.