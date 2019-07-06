Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi has been ruled out of today’s encounter with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon due to injury.

Also ruled out out of today’s titanic clash due to injury is defender Shehu Abdullahi.

Abdullahi suffered a hamstring injury in the first game against Burundi and was replaced by Chigozie Awaziem.

Since then, he had not dressed in any of the last two matches as he might well have played his last in the tournament should the Super Eagles surmount the Cameroonian hurdle.

Coach Gernot Rohr confirmed yesterday that the Bursaspor FC of Turkey defender will not be part of the match today.

He, however, raised hope on the availability of SC Padeborn defender, Jamilu collins, could get a look in for today’s match, even as he was not categorical if he would be on the starting line up.

“Jamilu Collins is ready to play now, but I can’t say if he will start against Cameroon or be on the bench. Our captain, John Mikel Obi is injured and will not play. Shehu Abdullahi is still recovering and is out too,” he disclosed.