Retired Super Eagles skipper, John Obi Mikel and his compatriot, Ola Aina were on duty for their respective clubs in the second leg third qualifying round of the Europa League where their teams recorded victories to advance in the tournament.
Mikel saw action for the last 10 minutes of the game to help the home side overcome the opposition from the Czech capital.
The retired Super Eagles’ captain was, however, shown a yellow card after just two minutes after of being on the pitch.
Rangers FC, where new Super Eagles invitee, Joe Aribo, ply his trade, also advanced to the next round of the Europa League, courtesy of a fine 3-1 victory on the night and a 6-3 aggregate win over the Danes.
Joe Aribo, however, spent the entire night on the bench.
But Super Eagles hopeful and Liverpool loaned, Sheyi Ojo had another splendid evening after scoring one and assisting both Alfredo Morelos goals as Steven Gerrard’s side cruised to victory.
The 2019 AFCON bronze medalist started from the bench and was introduced in the 62nd minute as the Italian side advanced at the expense of the Belarusians.
Leave a Reply