Paul Erewuba

Former Super Eagles’ captain, John Mikel Obi is being linked with a return to England.

According to Sky Sports, West Brom are interested in signing the former Chelsea midfileder.

Mikel is currently without a club after leaving Turkish side, Trabzonspor, in March.

The Baggies, who look poised to return to the Premier League, are reportedly one of several clubs looking to sign the 33-year-old on a free transfer. Mikel joined Chelsea at the age of 18 and spent 11 years at the Stamford Bridge, winning the Champions League, Europa League, two Premier League titles, three FA Cup trophies, one League Cup and Community Shield diadem.

He joined Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, on January 6, 2017, on a free transfer and parted ways with the club at the end of the 2018 Chinese Super League season in November that year.

Mikel spent part of last season with Middlesbrough.