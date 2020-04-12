Bolaji Okunola

Ex international, John Obi Mikel is likely to feature in a pop video with world famous hip hop artist, Burna Boy, if reports reaching Sunday SunSport is anything to go by.

Burna Boy, in his latest Instagram post, was seen hanging out with the former Chelsea midfielder as he plans to drop a single track which would serve as precaution for the coronavirus pandemic.

“Updates. Burna Boy X Mikel Obi on fire,” he captioned.

The video, which is also likely to feature Wizkid and “ Omo baba olowo” crooner, Davido, has been scheduled to hit the wave soon.

Meanwhile, Hip TV a designated television station for entertainment, has early unravelled plans about the much awaited track.

Mikel parted ways with his Turkish club, Trabzonspor, following the outbreak of the pandemic which has killed hundreds of thousands across the globe. The player, who is currently attracting interest from Brazilian side, Botafogo, would join the likes Neymar, Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan, ex-England international, Rio Ferdinand, Netherlands legend, Ryan Babel, U.S.A’s Clint Dempsey and a host of other soccer stars who have at one time or the other featured in musical video.