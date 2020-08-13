Former Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel has denied reports in some sections of the media linking him to the Biafra agitation in Nigeria, AOIFootball.com reports.

According to news published last month, it was reported that the former Chelsea midfielder stated that Biafra is what Nigeria needs and not an Igbo president, but Mikel called the reports dumb and malicious.

A shocked Mikel, who is currently enjoying time away from football with his family, stated that he has never been involved in the politics of Nigeria and that he would never do anything to jeopardise the peace of Nigeria.

“I was as shocked as you are to see the video that I supported a Biafra government. I never spoke to anybody about such and would never get myself involved with such things, especially matters that have to do with the politics of the country.

“I’m fully focused on what has made me who I’m today (football); it’s been a very tough season and I’m just enjoying time with family and focusing on the next step for my career,” Mikel said.

The 91 times capped Eagle further urged his fans to always maintain the peace of the country and desist from fake news.

The midfielder, who is currently without a club, has been linked with a move to several offers across Europe and South America, but said he is carefully accessing his options before deciding on where next to play his football.