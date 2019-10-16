Former Super Eagles’ captain, John Mike Obi, is unlikely to be involved in Trabzonspor Turkish Super Lig against Gaziantep FK this weekend, after limping off from training on Monday.

The 32-year-old player left the training on Monday, following a suspected muscle injury, and reports in the Turkish media said he may not return on time for the team’s weekend clash with Gaziantep FK.

Trabzonspor said, in a statement, on their official website, that the influential midfielder will be monitored ahead of Saturday’s home clash against Kayode Olanrewaju’s Club.

Mikel has made six league appearances for Trabzonspor since his summer arrival at the club on a free transfer.

Trabzonspor are second on the table with 12 points from seven games.