Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel is weighing up interest from Brazilian Serie A side, Botafogo, as he continues his search for a new club after terminating his contract with Trabzonspor.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner has confirmed that a line of communication has been opened with Botafogo, but expressed doubts about the possibility of playing in Brazil. Mikel has been on the radar of Botafogo since the club’s failure to sign another African legend in former Manchester City midfielder, Yaya Toure.

“Yes there has been interest and yes there has been negotiations,” Mikel told ESPN journalist Colin Udoh.

“But I don’t know yet. I am still thinking about it. Not sure yet.”

Mikel has reportedly been offered a contract by Botafogo, but the coronavirus pandemic has slowed down negotiations.