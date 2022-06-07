By Bunmi Ogunyale

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has assured that all is now set for the maiden edition of his Back2Base talent hunt programme billed to commence on Thursday in Lagos.

Mikel, while speaking at media parley yesterday in Lagos to herald the three-day talent hunt programme, revealed that a lot has been put into the talent hunt programme.

The ex-Chelsea star said he and his Avianna & Harvey Entertainments team have been working round the clock to ensure the Back2Base talent hunt programme meets all the set objectives.

He said: “It is an opportunity for us to give back to the community. First of all, we have to realise that there is so much talent in this country waiting to be discovered. So with the Back2Base project, we are hoping to help showcase this talent.

“The first edition is starting in Lagos but we hope we can take it around the country subsequently. It is going to be an exciting time for the Children not just in football but also in Basketball and Tennis.

