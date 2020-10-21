Ex Nigeria international and former Middlesbrough midfielder, Mikel Obi was named in Chelsea’s black history month, a feature that talks about black players’ successes in the club.

Mikel won the FA Cup, was part of the 2012 Champions League triumph at Bayern, Germany, EPL, Community shield with the London based club before his exit.

“We are proud to be a diverse club, on and off the pitch, where everyone should feel welcome, valued, and included, whatever their background or identity. As part of this, it is important to recognise and celebrate the diverse past, present, and future of the club. In Black History Month, with this collection, we mark the contribution of some of our black players to the success of our club,” the official club statement read.

Chairman Bruce Buck says: ‘Through the work of Chelsea Foundation and Building Bridges, our campaign to celebrate diversity and inclusion across the club, Chelsea FC has for many years supported Black History Month.