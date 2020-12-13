By Paul Erewuba
Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel was not involved in Stoke City game yesterday when they took on Derby County at Pride Park Stadium.
Though the central mid- fielder is making progress on his recovery from injury, it was gathered that the trip to Derby came too soon for him.
Providing a fitness update at Friday’s press conference, Potters manager Michael O’Neill stated : “It’ll be too soon for John Obi Mikel and Tyrese (Campbell) with the knee injury he has picked up is going to rule him out of tomorrow.”
Mikel has been a pivotal figure since joining Stoke City as a free agent in the summer transfer window and was in the best form, starting fourteen consecutive matches in the Championship.
The Northern Irishman added : “I think when people saw we brought in players like Steven Fletcher and Obi-Mikel and James Chester, they were all free agents but they have been massive in terms of the types of character they are, and that’s been a big plus as well.”
Their marque summer signing Mikel has not figured for the club since the goalless draw at Sheffield Wednesday, miss- ing three matches against Wycombe, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.
Leave a Reply