Chelsea has revealed its Team of the Decade that comes to an end yesterday, with three former Nigeria internationals missing out.

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel had been included on an 11-man shortlist along with current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabregas, Ramires, Oscar, Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Michael Essien, Mateo Kovacic and Nemanja Matic for three midfield positions.

Essien, Kante and Lampard were the three central midfielders selected by Chelsea supporters.

As for the first winger role, current Blues player Victor Moses was outvoted by one of the most talented players to grace the Premier League, Belgium captain Eden Hazard.

Celestine Babayaro, who won three Cups during his time at Chelsea, was surprisingly not nominated for the left-back position.

The three candidates were Ashley Cole, Ryan Bertrand and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea Team Of The Decade (4-3-3 Formation) : Cech; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Cole; Essien, Kante, Lampard; Willian, Drogba, Hazard