John Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa are the only Super Eagles stars have been included in the African Team of the Decade in a list compiled by SuperSports.

Kalidou Koulibaliy and Sadio Mane of Senegal made the cut as well as Ghana’s Asamoah Gyang and Kwadwo Asamoa.

Others are Cote d’Ivoire’s Yaya Toure and Serge Aurier, Morocco’s Mehdi Benatia, Egypt’s Essam El Hadary and Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Ex-Nigerian international Mikel won Premier League titles with Chelsea, including three FA Cups, the Champions League and Europa League within the last ten years. He also won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa, including a bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

Musa on the other hand won the Russian League with CSKA Moscow in 2013, 2014, 2016, the FA Cup in 2012 and 2013 and the Super Cup in 2013 and 2014

The current Super Eagles captain was top scorer of the Russian Cup in 2013 and made the list of 33 best players of the Russian Championship the same year. He was also part of the 2013 AFCON winning squad under the late Stephen Keshi, where he made the CAF Team of the Year in 2014.