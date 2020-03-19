“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in the current situation, we all need to take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them”

Former Trabzonspor FC midfielder, Mikel John Obi has written a farewell message to fans of the club, following the cancellation of his contract AOIFootball.com reported.

The former Super Eagles captain had his contract terminated, after he voiced out recently on his official Instagram page over concerns that the Coronavirus pandemic could spread, following the continued playing of matches in Turkey.

Mikel thanked his former coach and backroom staff for their support and also left a message for the fans.

“I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men for all we’ve achieved this season so far.

“I wish you guys the best of luck in winning the league. It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in the current situation, we all need to take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them. #lifefirst #stayhome #family,” he posted.

Mikel played 25 times in all competitions in the colours of Trabzonspor this season and was the club’s best passer with 92 percent pass success, and an overall rating of 67.6.

He joined Trabzonspor on a two-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months in June 2019.