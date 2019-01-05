Joe Apu

Nigerian Internationals John Obi Mikel is at the verge of changing his allegiance with his Chinese Super League side, Teda.

The Super Eagles captain revealed that he has cancelled his contract with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda, a year before the agreement between club and player was due to run out, and according to reports, the former Chelsea star is seeking a return to Europe for family reasons.

Mikel did not travel with the Tianjin Teda first-teamers to Spain for pre-season training as he is said to be negotiating with the club to break his contract.

In an interview with Tianjin TV Sports New Vision program, Mikel said: “I broke the contract with the club, which means I will leave Teda. As for my next stop, I am not sure yet, maybe I will return to Europe, maybe stay in China. Anyway, I would like to wish the TEDA team good luck next season.”

Mikel performed well for Tianjin Teda in the first half of the 2018 season but struggled with injuries in the second half after representing Nigeria at the World Cup.

Throughout his stay in China, the central midfielder cum defender featured in 31 Super League matches, scoring 3 goals and had 3 assists.

