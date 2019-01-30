Joe Apu

Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel has been ranked the sixth wealthiest African player according to a survey conducted by TUKO.co.ke a Kenya based online news platform.

According to the site, the Nigerian international who currently plays for Middlesbrough had left Chinese side Tianjin Teda of China on mutual terms.

His net worth is around KSh 3 billion (about $29.7m). Mikel has played for Chelsea, Norwegian side Lyn Oslo.

However, the other six spots are occupied by former Cameroon and Barcelona legend, Samuel Eto’o Fils. He was the highest-paid football player in the world during his stay with Anzhi Makhachkala where he earned KSh 2.5 billion annually and is currently playing for Qatar SC. His net worth is KSh 9.5 billion (about $94.1m).

Eto is followed by Didier Drogba who became one of the highest-paid footballers in the world when he joined Chelsea in 2004 from Marseille. Drogba’s wage at Chelsea was $150,000 a week and he spent eight seasons at the London-based club. In May 2012, the striker left for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua with the salary of $200,000.

Yaya Toure, with an estimated net worth of KSh 7 billion (about $69.3m) is one of the top paid athletes in the world is ranked third.

In fourth place is Emmanuel Adebayor. The Togolese international currently plies his trade in the Turkish top-flight for Istanbul Basaksehir. He is currently the all-time top goalscorer of Togo with 31 goals.

Adebayor used to earn KSh 26.8 million per week. Adebayor has a net worth of about KSh 4.5 billion (about $44.6m).