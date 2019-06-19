Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ skipper, John Obi Mikel has been ranked third oldest player among the 552 soccer stars that would be participating in the upcoming African Cup of Nation in Egypt, SportingSun gathered.

The 32 years old midfielder, who had made over 80 appearances for the three-time African champion, is currently behind 33 years old Trespor Mputu of DR Congo and 35-year old Cameroonian goal stopper, Carlos Kameni on the tournament age chat.

Incidentally, the three ageing stars had emerged captain of their various national teams after making an AFCON appearance 13 years ago in Egypt.

Mikel, the current most decorated player in coach Gernot Rohr 23-man squad was part of English giants Chelsea squad in 2006. He joined China based Tianjin Teda in 2017, before returning to England with second tier Middlesbrough last January. He lifted the cup with the Super Eagles in their last AFCON appearance in 2013 and never participated in the 2019 AFCON qualifying series.

In a similar vein, oldest player in the tournament, Kameni, now 35 last appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010, missing Cameroon’s fifth glorious campaign two years ago in Gabon, while 33 years old Mputu had returned back to the Congolese national team after missing the past two AFCON edition.