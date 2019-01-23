John Obi Mikel has passed medical at Middlesbrough ahead of signing for the Championship club.

SportingSun understood the former Chelsea midfielder, 31, travelled from London to the North-east on Monday after agreeing personal terms.

Two-time Premier League winner, Mikel was set to join the Championship club after spending the past two years at Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League.

Roma and Wolfsburg registered an interest, but the Nigerian international wanted to return to England, where his wife and two young children are based.

Mikel would be part of a Tony Pulis side, looking to bring Premier League football back to the Riverside next season.

Boro currently sit fifth on the Championship table and seven points off leaders, Leeds.

Mikel was part of Chelsea’s Champions League winning side in 2012 and added a Europa League winners’ medal the following year.

He had also won three FA Cups, a League Cup and Community Shield.