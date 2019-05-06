Chelsea legend, John Obi Mikel waited until the final day of the regular season before netting his maiden goal for Middlesbrough in their 2-1 win against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the club’s victory, Boro, who finished with 73 points missed out on the top six positions after Derby County defeated West Brom 3-1 in a simultaneous game.

The away side established a two-goal cushion, thanks to Mikel, who sent a left-footed shot straight to the net eight minutes before half time.

It was his first goal in English League football since September 21, 2013, when he found the net in Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Fulham and his first strike in five years and 226 days.

The Nigeria captain made his 267th career appearance in the Premier League and Championship against The Millers, with 249 of those games in the colours of Chelsea.

With Middlesbrough failing to qualify for the playoffs, the future of Mikel is certain to dominate the back pages, as he penned a short-term contract until the end of the 2018-2019 season after terminating his contract with Tianjin Teda.

Meanwhile, Mikel had strongly hinted that he was not extending his contract with Middlesbrough, saying he had options elsewhere and wanted to win trophies.

Shortly after Boro’s 2-1 win against Rotherham United, the Chelsea legend confirmed that his contract ends at the end of the season.

‘’I don’t know, you can never say never, that’s why I said they. My contract ends, if there’s a conversation, okay fine,’’ Mikel said to BBC Tees Sport.