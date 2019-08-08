Former Nigeria’s captain, John Obi Mikel is in line to make his competitive debut for Trabzonspor, when they face Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round today.

The central midfielder was among the 20 players that landed in the Czech Republic capital with Turkish Airlines on Tuesday.

Nigerian striker, Anthony Nwakaeme was part of the traveling party, but Eddy Onazi had stayed back in Turkey as he is still undergoing rehabilitation from a long-term injury he suffered last season.

Trabzonspor is returning to the Europa League after four years of absence and the club failed to make it to the group stage during the 2015-2016 season.