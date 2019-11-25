Mikel in his latest Insta- gram post has hinted he is comfortable with the life- style of the Russian lady as he pledged to thicken his love for her despite staying far away from the mother of two.

“My crazies, I love my world,” he wrote along with picture of lady and her kids. The post, which was in form of a snapchat, saw Olga feeling happy de- spite the distance between the couple. Fans and well wisher,s who took delight commenting on Mikel’s post, urged the former Chelsea of England star to of- ficially to hook Olga. Though, a Nigeria radio claimed the couple may part ways should Mikel stay back in Turkey with Trabzonspor. Reports also claimed Olga threatened to deny Mikel access to the children should status quo remain but seems the family have a common ground with their life. Meanwhile, the 32-year old midfielder, who recently returned from injury, tasted full action at the weekend in their 3-0 win over Ankaracugu.