Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has been shortlisted for Stoke City’s Player of the Month for April 2021, informs the official website of the Potters.

With the exception of the 3-2 loss to Coventry City in which he came off the bench at half-time, Mikel went the distance in all the games played by Stoke City in the Championship in April – five in total.

Michael O’Neill’s side collected five points from a possible eighteen in the division – drawing twice, winning once, and losing three games.

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel is up against Wales international Adam Davies, Wales goalkeeper Rhys Norrington-Davies and winger Jacob Brown for the monthly accolade.

On Mikel, Stoke City wrote : “Another player to feature in every game in April, former Nigeria international John Obi Mikel produced a number of solid performances in the heart of midfield.

“The 34-year-old used all of his experience to break up and start play, as well as helping to support the younger players around him.

“His effectiveness was clear for all to see in the final game of the month as he put in a man of the match display against Nottingham Forest.”