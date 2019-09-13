Former Super Eagles’ captain and Trabzonspor of Turkey midfielder, Mikel John Obi, is homesick following the strained relationship between him and his partner, a source close to the player revealed to AOIFootball.com.

AOIFootball.com had revealed exclusively, last month, that the player’s relationship with longtime girlfriend and mother of his two daughters, Olga and Diyachenko had hit the rocks following his decision to move to Turkey, but it now appears that the player could be bending to his family’s demand.

A very close source to the family, who pleaded anonymity, said the player misses home and could be on his way out of Trabzonspor before the end of the season.

“Honestly, things are not going on well with Mikel. He has been withdrawn of late, as the situation with his family keeps getting tough.

“Mikel is really home sick, his family have revealed that they won’t come to Turkey again and it has really affected him. His daughters said they want him back and I think that will almost certainly mean he could leave before the expiration of his contract. Besides, there is no international school with English cirrocumulus there for his kids to attend, which is very important to Mikel and his wife, plus the kids will miss the camaraderie with their peers in school,” the source revealed.