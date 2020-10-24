Erstwhile Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel says paramount before him now would be how to steer Stoke City to its first home win this today.

The former Trabzonspor midfielder kept the captain band as Stoke rallied back to a 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday night, but Mikel believes picking three maximum points this weekend will be key to turning bet365 stadium into a fortress.

“The aim is to not concede a lot and once we’ve done that. We need to find that way to create chances and score goals. We’ve tried to build a solid defence which we can build on. That’s the aim.

“We want to get that first home win. Hopefully, we can do that on Saturday and kick on from there,” said Mikel in an interview with his club’s official website.

The former Chelsea legend, who is expected to captain Stoke again this weekend, in the absence of Sam Clucas (calf), Joe Allen (Achilles) and Ryan Shawcross (calf), therefore, charged his teammates to remain focus ahead of today’s game against Brentford.