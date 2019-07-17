Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel might get a cameo role against Tunisia today, as the Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, insists he will not field the team captain on sentiment.

Rohr told the media at the Al Salam Stadium, venue of the third place match, that Mikel would have to earn his place in the team despite little at stake.

“I know it’s good to have him on the pitch against Tunisia, being the last match of the Africa Cup of Nations, but, I will not select him on sentiment.

He has to merit the shirt. But, he might come in towards the end of the game,” Rohr said.