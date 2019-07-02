Super Eagles’ Captain, John Obi Mikel said the players must step up their game if they must go far at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Chelsea of England midfielder admitted, like all his colleagues, that their performance against Madagascar on Sunday was nothing to write home, stressing that if they are to progress in the tournament, they need to start playing well.

He said they never expected Madagascar to be an easy ride, adding there are no easy games in the Nations Cup.

“We didn’t underrate the Madagascans because, there are no easy games in the Nations Cup,” he said.

On the way forward, Mikel said they have to improve on their performance in the next match, adding that all the players were already aware of the tough task ahead.

“We have to pick ourselves up. Nobody needs to tell us that we have difficult times ahead. The result against Madagascar shows that we have to buckle up in the next match. We must move as a team and find a way to start playing well; we need to start playing well. Together, as a team, we didn’t play well, we have to improve,” he said.