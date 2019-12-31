Former Nigeria captain, John Obi Mikel is the best passer in the Turkish Super Lig at the moment, according to information sourced by allnigeriasoccer.com from football statistics experts Whoscored.

The Trabzonspor midfielder has averaged a passing accuracy of 93.7 percent in the 12 matches he has featured in the Turkish top-flight this season to place first in the ranking.

Besiktas duo Atiba Hutchinson and Domagoj Vida are joint second with a passing accuracy of 91.7%, followed by Istanbul Basaksehir’s Carlos Ponck (90.9%) and Galatasaray’s Mario Lemina (90.4%).

Mikel has logged 952 minutes in the division, averaging 0.8 key passes, 53.2 passes, 2.3 long balls and 0.1 through balls per game.

Of the footballers plying their trade in Europe’s top five leagues consisting of Spanish La Liga, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1, only PSG’s Thiago Silva (95.6%), Lyon’s Jason Denayer (94.9%) and Sassuolo’s Marlon Santos (94%) have a better passing accuracy than the Nigerian.

Mikel has made more accurate passes than the stats leaders in England, Spain and Germany.

Norwich City’s Tom Trybull (92.5%) is the top man in the Premier League; Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos (93.3%) leads the way in La Liga and Borussia Dortmund’s Axel Witsel has the best passing accuracy in the Bundesliga with 93.5%.