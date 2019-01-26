Stoke City star, Oghenekaro Etebo now has a fellow Nigerian that will play in the EFL Championship following Middlesbrough’s acquisition of Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel on Thursday.

Etebo and Mikel will be forced to put aside their friendship for at least ninety minutes when The Potters travel to the Reverside to face Boro in the league on April 19, 2019.

The Stoke City number eight is relishing the prospect of facing Mikel who has served the country well in his capacity as the Super Eagles captain.

‘’No, we have not seen each other. I think we are going to have a game against Middlesbrough in some weeks time,’’ Etebo told SuperSport Naija Made on Saturday morning.

‘’I’m looking forward to that game because he is not only a Nigerian player but he’s the captain and a good leader of the nation as it’s concerned.

‘’Everybody shows his respect for him because he has done well, it is not easy but he has really done well.

‘’I am happy because I am going to play against the captain of Nigeria, not only going to play against him but seeing him back in England, back on his feet.’’

Etebo made his first start under new coach Nathan Jones as Stoke City beat Leeds United last Saturday.

However, Former Chelsea midfielder Mikel, who moved to the Riverside earlier this week, showed glimpses of his Champions League-winning class in his hour on the field, although at times he appeared rusty having not played since November after leaving Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda.