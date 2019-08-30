All may not be well for former Super Eagles captain and Trabzonspor midfielder, Mikel John Obi, following the decision of the mother of his daughters, Olga Diyachenko, to dump him, footballlive.ng can confirm.

The former Chelsea midfielder moved to Turkey last month, but the decision is seemingly not going well with Olga who has now reportedly told the Nigerian that she will no longer allow him to see the children should he remain in Trabzon.

A very close source to the family, who revealed this much to AOIFootball.com, stated categorically that the situation could go really sour after Olga told Mikel that she will no longer come to Turkey with her children.

“I can confirm to you that all is not seemingly fine with them. Olga doesn’t like the city and has taken the children back to their base.

“In fact, she warned him against the move to Turkey, but he convinced her about it. Now she came visiting and doesn’t like it; the kids do not also like it there in Turkey, which could now be a problem for Mikel.

“Now, Olga has told Mikel that she won’t visit him again, which means he won’t also see the kids, leaving Mikel with only the chance of seeing his family in December, during the Christmas break, a decision which I understand has left him sad, and may unsettle him,” the source revealed.

The development becomes a worry for the 32-year-old who also struggled to see his family during his time with Chinese club, Tianjin Teda, and having to fly for hours back to England to see his daughters.

The source also expressed fears it may see him struggle in the Turkish league because of his unhappy mood following the development.