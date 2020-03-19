Mikel Obi’s Russian partner has hailed her man as “a hero” while also blasting fans of Trabzonspor, following the departure of the former Chelsea star from the Turkish club.

Mikel had complained that it was not reasonable to play football at the height of the Coronavirus Pandemic and as such, players should be excused to be with their families and loved ones.

Olga Allegra had now said family should come first at this trying time, while also coming down hard on Trabzonspor fans, who criticised Mikel for walking out on the title chasers.

“You are vile, but my man is a hero,” she first quoted Euripides on Instagram.

“Family over everything. Good friends show their love in times of trouble, not just in times of happiness.

“Thank you Trabzonspor fans that understand and for those who don’t, I’m sorry, but family first no matter what.”