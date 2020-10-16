These are definitely happy times for fast rising singer and songwriter, Ozoemena Michael Chisom aka Mikenoris, who just released a spanking new single titled, Alone, which is currently on massive rotation.

Mikenoris told TS Weekend: “Alone is a song that will make a big impact on the Nigerian music industry. I am calling on all my fans to go out there and download it. This song is going to be around for a very long time to come.”

The 22-year-old Afrobeats, dancehall and rap artiste recalled how he started singing around 2012 and professionally in 2019. “I have been singing since I was a tot. At first my parents rejected the music. They wanted me to be a lawyer or engineer. They wanted me to study a professional course but I just wanted to do music. At first, mum did not accept the music but today, she is my biggest fan. However, dad has still not relented. He believes that music is for no-do-gooders,” he said.

Mikenoris, however, lamented that building a strong fan base and finances have been his main challenges. “I need shows in order to interact with my fans but the shows are far and spread apart; no thanks to coronavirus. On his part, dad has not thrown his weight behind my music, so I am self-sponsored. The truth is that you need a lot of money to push a single; you also need a good management. And how does an up-and-coming artiste have these structures around him. But then, I am not discouraged and remain committed to my talent and Alone is just a tip of the iceberg. My fans should watch out!”