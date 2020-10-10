Tony Ogaga, Lagos

These are happy times for independent and fast-rising singer and songwriter Ozoemena Michael Chisom (aka Mikenoris) who just released a spanking, brand new single entitled ‘Alone’, which is currently on massive rotation.

An excited Mikenoris said in a recent chat: ‘I am excited. My latest single “Alone” is currently on massive rotation. This is a song that will make a big impact on the Nigerian music industry. I am calling on all my fans to go out there and download it. This song is going to be around a very long time to come.”

The 22-year-old afrobeat, dancehall and trap artiste, who started singing at age 11, and professionally in 2019, said his challenge has mainly been building a strong fans base and funding his career.

‘I have been singing since I was a tot. At first, my parents rejected the music. They wanted me to be a lawyer or an engineer. You know, they wanted me to study a professional course but I just wanted to do music. At first, mum did not accept the music but today, she is my biggest fan. However, dad has still not relented. He believes that music is for no-do-gooders,’ the young musician said.

On his challenges, Mikenoris lamented: ‘Building a strong fan base and finances have been a great challenge for me. I need shows in order to interact with my fans but the shows are far and spread apart; no thanks to coronavirus. On his part, dad has not thrown his weight behind my music so I am self-sponsored. The truth is that, in a clime like Nigeria, you need a lot of money to push a single, you also good management and how does an up-and-coming artiste have these structures around him. However, I am not discouraged and remain committed to my talent and “Alone” is just the tip of the iceberg! My fans should watch out!’

Among others, his influences include Lil Tjay, Toosii, Lil Baby, Drake, Stormzy, Runtown, Wurld, Rema, Burna Boy and Wizkid.”

Where does he see himself in the next five years? ‘In five years time, I see a young legend wearing my face.’