AC Milan has set its sights upon two young Ligue 1 stars, as the club look to launch its youth project this summer, a report claimed.

According to yesterday’s edition of il Corriere dello Sport (via MilanLive), Milan could stand to benefit from the fact the French season had been called off early due to Coronavirus as some clubs may have to part with prized assets for cheaper in order to cover the loss of income.

One player in particular had caught Milan’s eye in Lille striker, Victor Osimhen.

The paper noted how he was one step away from joining last year when he played for Charleroi, as former sporting director Leonardo laid the foundations for a deal worth €10-12million.