Zika Bobby

Truck owners operating at the Mile 2 Tincan corridor of the Apapa Oshodi Expressway have described as false and baseless, allegations of fraud leveled against them in some publications

In a statement signed by Salami Ismail, publicity secretary of the group in Lagos, they described the allegations as a diversionary tactics and attempt at returning the regime of extortion that has been eradicated by the Presidential Task Force on Apapa traffic.

The group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for setting up the task force, which according to them is working in harmony with government agenda to achieve Ease of Doing Business in the Ports being overseen by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The statement reads: “A recent petition written by some disgruntled individuals is false and a deliberate attempt to slow down and stop the Presidential Task Force from it’s ongoing job of returning sanity to our Lagos ports access roads. The coming of the task force has put a stop to incidents of extortion and harassment against our members

“It is worthy of note that the task force succeeded in dismantling of the criminal activities that constituted breaches to government ease of doing business policy. We appreciate the Presidential Task Force for being a game changer for the easy movement of trucks to and from the ports, particularly along the Mile 2, Tincan Corridor where we operate

“Before the inauguration of the Presidential Task Force, these petitioners who were active in the haulage sector as “truck pushers” usually extort truck owners to the tune of N150, 000 per truck before access is being given to trucks to proceed to the ports.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, whose office oversees Federal Government Ease of Doing Business Programmes to further strengthen the task force for complete eradication of criminal elements along or ports access roads.”