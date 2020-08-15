Two policemen were killed after Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Marawara district of eastern Kunar province on Saturday, spokesman for the provincial police, Farid Dehqan said.

According to Dehqan, a group of Taliban insurgents attacked security checkpoints in parts of Marawara district in the wee hours on Saturday but fled away after facing resistance from the Police.

However, two policemen were killed in the fight which lasted for a while, he added.

Dehqan claimed that the Taliban fighters had also suffered casualties but could not give an exact figure.

Similarly, clashes between security forces and the Taliban had left three militants dead and injured four others in Dehyak district of eastern Ghazni province late Friday, said an army statement on Saturday.

The Taliban outfit has yet to make comments. (Xinhua/NAN)