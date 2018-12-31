The militants alleged that the Buhari-led government was toying with the relative peace the region has enjoyed.

Chukwudi Nweje

A group of Niger Delta militants yesterday said it had backed out of the ceasefire agreement it reached with the Federal Government.

The militants gave the Federal Government a long shopping list and warned that if the demands were not met, they would be left “with no choice than to resume hostility in the Niger Delta region.”

The group also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari make “a categorical statement on restructuring the nation in other to bring the nation in one roof.”

The militants comprising the Niger Delta Creek Warriors, Ogunuma Camp of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Republic Seekers and Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, alleged that the Buhari-led government was toying with the relative peace the region has enjoyed.