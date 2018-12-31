The militants alleged that the Buhari-led government was toying with the relative peace the region has enjoyed.
Chukwudi Nweje
A group of Niger Delta militants yesterday said it had backed out of the ceasefire agreement it reached with the Federal Government.
The militants gave the Federal Government a long shopping list and warned that if the demands were not met, they would be left “with no choice than to resume hostility in the Niger Delta region.”
The group also demanded that President Muhammadu Buhari make “a categorical statement on restructuring the nation in other to bring the nation in one roof.”
The militants comprising the Niger Delta Creek Warriors, Ogunuma Camp of Niger Delta, Niger Delta Republic Seekers and Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, alleged that the Buhari-led government was toying with the relative peace the region has enjoyed.
It accused government of nonchalance in implementing the agreement it reached with the pan-Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) on behalf of the people of the region.
“It has come to our notice that President Muhammadu Buhari and his subordinates do not want the relative peace we’re having now in the country. Having been waiting for long without his implementing the demands by the panNiger Delta Elders Forum on behalf of the people of Niger Delta, we have no option than to withdraw our ceasefire deal with Federal Government.
“We, therefore, give Federal Government seven days ultimatum to address our demands immediately as we cannot continue to be continuously deceived.”
The militants also warned the Federal Government not to renew the crude oil prospecting licences of Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) because the multinational has not done anything for the Niger Delta region.
“We are aware that Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) applied for the renewal of oil blocs in Niger Delta and we have not seen what they have done before. Let them go offshore,” the militants said.
They demanded that the Federal Government immediately resettle the displaced Bakassi communities and implement the Green Tree agreement reached when the International Court of justice (ICJ) transferred the disputed territories in Bakassi to Cameroon jurisdiction.
Other demands include the cleanup of Ogoni and entire Niger Delta region, immediate take-off of Brass Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), adequate funding of Okerenkoko Maritime University and upgrading of the Maritime Academy, Oron to University status.
They also want immediate take off the Gelegele seaport in Edo State, budgetary allocation for the Strategic Work, Implementation Plan for Niger Delta (SWIP), the immediate award/construction of Bonny, Bodo, Abonny, Idamo Abissa, Kula road to Soku, Edem Sanga, Nembe Brass road to Akasa, Warri/Escravos/Warri to Ogulagha roads and the immediate implementation of the seaport in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.
