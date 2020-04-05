Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) has sent a protest letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over an alleged exclusion of its members by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs from the water hyacinth projects.

The projects are awarded at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the agricultural loan scheme initiated by the Federal Government.

The group said the decision to include RNDA members in the water hyacinth projects by NDDC past administration under Nelson Brambaifa and the agriculture loan scheme by the office of the political adviser to President Buhari was in appreciation of its support to cease fire of hostilities, embrace amnesty and promote peace along the creeks and waterways of the region.

RNDA said Niger Delta Affairs Ministry minister’s decision to exclude it from the projects will throw the region into renewed hostilities and bloodshed.

The RNDA, in a letter addressed to President Buhari, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and the National Leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, warned that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs be called to order and respect the contributions of the nine militant groups that made up RNDA on the endorsement of President Buhari for second term while many other militants were endorsing the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

RNDA, through its leader, Johnmark Ezon-Ebi, after a meeting in Delta State, argued that the group is opposed to the way and manner in which the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godwill Akpabio has been parading himself within the region “as if he is the owner of the resources accruing from the oil producing communities that make up the Niger Delta

“We will not fold our arms and allow Akpabio to hold the NDDC to ransom and refuses to carry our group along after the RNDA and the nine militant groups have sacrificed their lives in the creek to maintain the existing peace been enjoyed by the Federal Government.

“Because we have contributed so far without any single support from any quarters from the Presidency since we entered into the ceasefire agreement with the Federal Government on August 21, 2016 till date.”