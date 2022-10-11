From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations(DMO), said the ongoing onslaught on terrorists and other criminals disturbing the peace in the country have resulted in the killing of a terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, AKA Yellow and scores of his fighters.

The feat according to the Director Defence Media operations Major General Musa Danmadami, was recorded during an air bombardment on known terrorists enclaves at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The air bombardment carried out by the Air Component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH on October 8, followed an intelligence that the terrorists were holding their deadly meetings in one of the buildings in the area.

Gen Danmadami in a statement said “The Air Component Operation WHIRL PUNCH on 8 October 2022 based on credible intelligence carried out an air strike at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. During the air strikes, a terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, AKA Yellow alongside his fighters were neutralized in a building they were said to be hosting a meeting. Yellow and his fighters were said to had relocated to Kaduna State following continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

Similarly, on the same day, following intelligence of some terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers convergence under tree covers for a meeting in the Northwest of Mando, Kaduna State, the Air Component also bombarded the location neutralizing scores of terrorists leaders and foot soldiers.

The military high command commends troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.