Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that military operations in the ongoing counter-terrorism war in the north east has destroyed more logistics base and structures belonging to the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The structures located at Muktu in the Northern part of Borno State, were destroyed in an air strike conducted by the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Wednesday as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation DECISIVE EDGE.

Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, who made this known in a statement said the raid on the area followed intelligence reports that the terrorists were using the locations to store their logistics and train their fighters.

Onyeuko, statement reads; “The Armed Forces of Nigeria has destroyed some structures belonging to elements of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in air strikes conducted at Muktu in the Northern part of Borno State. The mission was executed by the Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE yesterday, 25 March 2020, as part of the ongoing subsidiary Operation DECISIVE EDGE, after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) flights indicated that the ISWAP elements were using some compounds in 2 locations within the settlement to store their logistics as well as train their fighters.

“Accordingly, Operation LAFIYA DOLE dispatched its fighter jets to engage the identified compounds, scoring accurate hits leading to the destruction of the structures as well as the neutralization of their occupants.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in furtherance of the objective of restoring peace and security in the North East, will continue to sustain the offensive against the enemies of our Nation.”