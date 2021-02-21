From Romania Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed grieve over the fatal crash of a military aircraft, Beechcraft KingAir B350i, at the Abuja airport which claimed the lives of some military personnel.

APC, in a statement issued by the National Secretary, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe, noted that the crash brings to fore the tireless work, sacrifices and hazards faced by the armed forces and other security services in their daily efforts to keep the country safe.

According to the statement; “the APC is deeply saddened by Sunday’s fatal crash of a military aircraft Beechcraft KingAir B350i at the Abuja airport.

“The unfortunate and fatal plane crash brings to fore the tireless work, sacrifices and hazards faced by our armed forces and other security services in their daily efforts to keep the country safe. As directed by the Chief of Air Staff, we are confident of a quick and thorough investigation into the plane crash.

“We extend our condolences to the Nigerian Air Force, particularly the families, loved ones and colleagues of the seven Air Force personnel that lost their lives in Sunday’s plane crash following a reported engine failure. May their souls rest in peace,” the ruling party, noted in the statement.