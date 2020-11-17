Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram Terrorists in Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Enenche said the success was achieved through multiple air strikes executed on November 14 at Gobara and the Sambisa ‘S’ Region in the vicinity of the forest.

He said the locations were being used by the terrorists as logistics bases as well as staging areas for launching attacks.

According to him, the ATF consequently dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the target areas.

He said: “Several terrorists were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations as the NAF jets took turns in attacking the targets, neutralising some of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralised and normalcy restored in all troubled zones.”