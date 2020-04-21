Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says that the air component of Operation GAMA AIKI, set up to tackle armed banditry, has killed scores of bandits terrorizing the residents of Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who made this known in a statement, said:

“The Air Component of Operation GAMA AIKI has neutralized several armed bandits at Maguga in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The operation, which was conducted in support of Operation THUNDER STRIKE, was executed on 19 April 2020 sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, had been sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

“Accordingly, the Air Component scrambled its aircraft to attack the location. Upon sighting the approaching attack aircraft, the armed bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralization of several of them.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to thank all Nigerians for their support and encourages the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.”